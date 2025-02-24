Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Issues Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 587,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,375. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

