Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ BSMS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. 29,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,392. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

