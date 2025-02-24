Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 461,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
