Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.08. 369,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,737. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $25.24.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
