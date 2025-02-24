Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,099. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.52.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.