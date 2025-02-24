InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Declares $0.14 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. 5,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $27.65.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

