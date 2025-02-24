Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paycom Software (PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2025 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $191.00 to $224.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $187.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Paycom Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/31/2025 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2025 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $229.00 to $221.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $234.00 to $221.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PAYC traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,401. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.92 and a 200 day moving average of $194.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74.

Get Paycom Software Inc alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.