Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE:ASR traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.65. 26,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

