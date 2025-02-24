JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Announces Earnings Results

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. JBT Marel had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. JBT Marel updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-6.100 EPS.

JBT Marel Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE JBTM traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00. JBT Marel has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $133.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company.

JBT Marel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.