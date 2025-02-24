JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.500-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

JBT Marel Stock Performance

JBTM traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,685. JBT Marel has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $133.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). JBT Marel had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JBT Marel will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

