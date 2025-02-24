Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 12451080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Trading Down 46.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

The firm has a market cap of $499.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.