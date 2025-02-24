China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 50056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.05.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

