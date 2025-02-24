thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 90293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.99.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio is -4.09%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

