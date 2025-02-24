Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,393 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $2,751,980.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,096,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,409,573.22. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.98. 160,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.24 and a 200-day moving average of $329.93.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $56,584,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $50,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.