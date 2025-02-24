TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Up 17.9% – What’s Next?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 47,962,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 14,248,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Up 17.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

