Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Paul Gu Sells 12,007 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $948,793.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,541,452.98. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Paul Gu sold 4,019 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $301,425.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Paul Gu sold 87,600 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $6,078,564.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $96.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Upstart by 94.1% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

