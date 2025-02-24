Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 794 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,254.70. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Upstart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UPST stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,000. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

