Matthew L. Rubin Sells 3,850 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.06. 6,781,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,082. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,695,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

