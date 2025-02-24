Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,242 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,517.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,285,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987,346.31. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hagerty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

