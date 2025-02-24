Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.65. 227,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $130.39.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.