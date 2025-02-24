Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
GSHD traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.65. 227,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $130.39.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
