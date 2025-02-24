Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.84. 387,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

