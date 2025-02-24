Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

2/5/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

2/5/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CMG traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $51.15. 15,651,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,941,315. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

