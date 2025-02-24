Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. 4,326,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $101.91.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.