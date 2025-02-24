Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 107,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 206,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 570.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 741.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

