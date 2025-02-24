Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.45 and last traded at C$24.45, with a volume of 31600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.40.

SFTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital cut Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Softchoice from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cormark lowered shares of Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$25.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Softchoice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of -0.14.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

