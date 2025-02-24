Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44), with a volume of 275000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.60 ($0.44).

Ground Rents Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX (31.10) (($0.39)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ground Rents Income Fund had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 413.74%.

About Ground Rents Income Fund

The Company has been established to provide secure long-term performance through investment in long dated UK ground rents, which have historically had little correlation to traditional property asset classes and have seen their value remain consistent regardless of the underlying state of the economy.

