InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 345,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 68,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

