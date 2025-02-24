Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.45 and last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 115864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Leede Financial cut Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DR

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Facilities

The stock has a market capitalization of C$278.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Medical Facilities news, Senior Officer David Nathaniel Tait Watson sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$127,218.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,631. This represents a 98.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.