Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. 2,635,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,427,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Raymond James downgraded Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $511.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

