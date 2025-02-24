FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FAT Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,513. FAT Brands has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

