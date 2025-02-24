Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Willis Towers Watson Public has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $19.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.20. The company had a trading volume of 614,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.60 and a 200 day moving average of $305.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of -328.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $334.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

