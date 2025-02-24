Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

CWEN traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4312 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 165.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,011.22. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

