V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.450-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.
V2X Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of V2X stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.10. 329,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. V2X has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.19. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V2X will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
