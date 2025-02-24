ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11, Zacks reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. ONEOK updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.370-5.370 EPS.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

