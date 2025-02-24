KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,989,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 1,398,267 shares.The stock last traded at $49.16 and had previously closed at $49.14.
The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%.
KBR Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KBR by 12,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $104,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90.
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
