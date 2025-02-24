KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,989,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 1,398,267 shares.The stock last traded at $49.16 and had previously closed at $49.14.

The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KBR by 12,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $104,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

