iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 1424088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

