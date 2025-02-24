EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 436419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

