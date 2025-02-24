Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 26000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

