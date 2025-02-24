Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 112000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

