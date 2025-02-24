BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN):

2/24/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $234,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,817 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $65,822,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,270,000 after purchasing an additional 847,917 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

