Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:O traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

