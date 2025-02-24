Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 13.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) were down 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 123,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 60,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Inventus Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.
About Inventus Mining
Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inventus Mining
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.