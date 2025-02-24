Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 13.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) were down 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 123,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 60,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Inventus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.