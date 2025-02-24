Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 16.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 154,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 433,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

