Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 1,072,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,003,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $966.82 million, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $868,779.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,928,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,583,853.04. This trade represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. This trade represents a 29.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,014 shares of company stock worth $18,300,434 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

