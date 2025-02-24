Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 60247031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

