F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3161058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.55 target price on F3 Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
