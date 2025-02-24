Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – February 24th

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, EMCOR Group, and KBR are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the generation, development, and distribution of energy from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. These stocks represent an investment in sustainable energy initiatives, often benefiting from supportive government policies and increasing global demand for cleaner energy alternatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $7.06 on Monday, hitting $262.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.02 and a 200 day moving average of $305.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.11 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,061. The company has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82. Southern has a 52-week low of $65.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

NYSE EME traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $395.98. The company had a trading volume of 428,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $269.06 and a 52 week high of $545.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.15.

KBR (KBR)

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.14. 2,858,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,974. KBR has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90.

