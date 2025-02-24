NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.38. 17,811,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 45,739,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC boosted its position in NIO by 5,388.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 5,296,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in NIO by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 538,907 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in NIO by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 263,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 589,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

