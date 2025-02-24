ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $913.53 and last traded at $928.73. Approximately 421,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,609,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $938.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,054.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $979.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.64, for a total transaction of $378,869.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,636.96. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $13,358,909. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

