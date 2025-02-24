LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $379.34 and last traded at $373.09. 362,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 654,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 11,516.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 92,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

